Calendar, 4-30 Thursday

Daily events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Members of the public can pick up some grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Caregiver online support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, free, register: 402-486-8546 or go to Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can learn about a zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Lincoln Strong: Streaming music festival — 6-8 p.m. The Bottletops, 6-7 p.m.; The Fey, 7-8 p.m. Facebook.com/LincolnStrong402. Enjoy live music, Thursdays, through May 28.
Open coffee remote: Crescent Moon Coffee — 8-9:30 a.m. Join in the conference call to connect with others interested in building a better community. Go to uberconference.com/ardinger or dial 402-281-1903, no pin is needed.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Cente.r — Theross.org, see website for prices.
Register
Growing through grief, all types of loss: six-week online support group — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. May 14-June 18 free, must register to attend six-week session, call 402-486-8546 or Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!