Calendar, 4-30 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Hot Tub and Swim Spa Expo — Lancaster Event Center, 1-8 p.m., free, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Lincoln Earth Day events — Final day to check out lincolnearthday.org/events and participate in activities. Post a photo of your activity on instagram or facebook using #LNKcelebratesEarthDay to win prizes.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sisterhood LNK: "Redeemed" event — 7 p.m. Women's group to gather, worship, share stories, snacks provided, 5130 Colfax Ave.
Entertainment
Capital Jazz Society: The Aaron Stroessner Quartet livestreamed — 8 p.m. Friday. Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Canadian Brass: Lied Center for Performing Arts in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. $13-$48, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Daniel Christian at Capitol View Winery in-person — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: 402-328-3494 or email Trish at trish@capitolviewwinery.com.
Gray's Keg Saloon in-person — 8 p.m. Dear Freida, Ember's Light and S1R3N Band, no cover, 104 N. 20th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club in-person — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7-10 p.m. live band, $5. Wear a mask, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: livestreamed — 7 p.m. Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Mike Semrad at Rumology — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Turpin Trio at James Arthur Vineyards in-person — 6-8:30 p.m. Food trucks, free admission, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Zoo Bar in-person — 5-7 p.m. Wags and The Recess Players; 9 p.m.-midnight. The Pitch Pipes, $5, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Lincoln Earth Day: Community Crops virtual plant sale — Friday order online; May 6-8, drive-thru to pick up, Root + Hive, First Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Lincolnearthday.org/event/community-crops-plant-sale.
Theater
Comedian T. Marni Vos at Screamers Cabaret — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $35 per guest, parties of 1-3; $32 per guest, parties 4 or more; tickets include dinner and show, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com.
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. See website for tickets, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
"Two By Tennessee" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $18, adults; $14, seniors; discounts for students and OLLI, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Stepping On: Building Confidence & Reducing Falls — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays, through June 11. $50, Bryan LifePointe members; $75, non-members Learn balance and strength exercises, ways to keep from falling and how to eliminate fall hazards. Designed for age 65 and older who don't have dementia, but have fallen in the past year, have a fear of falling, live on their own and don't use a walker or wheelchair full-time, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.