Calendar, 4-30 Friday

Stepping On: Building Confidence & Reducing Falls — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays, through June 11. $50, Bryan LifePointe members; $75, non-members Learn balance and strength exercises, ways to keep from falling and how to eliminate fall hazards. Designed for age 65 and older who don't have dementia, but have fallen in the past year, have a fear of falling, live on their own and don't use a walker or wheelchair full-time, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).