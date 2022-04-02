Calendar, 4-3 Sunday

Concerts

Register

38th annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Webinar — 8-9:15 a.m. Friday. "Welcoming the Stranger," speaker is Sister Marilyn Lacey, founder of Mercy Beyond Borders and recognized as the Unsung Hero of Compassion for her life of service with refugees. Lacey will be in conversation with Joel Stoltenow, Lincoln-based volunteer and assistant VP of development at Lutheran Family Services, free event. Register: bit.ly/LNKinterfaith22