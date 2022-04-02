Calendar, 4-3 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Quarter Horse Kick-Off Show — Lancaster Event Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 4100 N. 84th St.
Photos with the Easter Bunny — Gateway Mall, noon-6 p.m., 6100 O St. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events
Supreme Classics C.C. and Childress Tire Car Show — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. All vehicles and road bikes welcome, $25 entry fee; free admission; live music, cash prizes, trophy awards, free food, 2141 Cornhusker Highway.
Concerts
UNL Chamber Singers concert — First-Plymouth Church, 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Spring concert — Cornhusker Marriott, 4 p.m. Big Band performances; masks and proof of vaccination required, 333 S. 13th St. Artsincorporated.org.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 4-8 p.m. Paws & Draws: fundraiser, 101 N. 14th St.
Cactus — 6-8 p.m. Music Bingo, 5500 S. 56th St.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Jeff Carlson Band; $7, 1412 O St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lessons; 8-11:30 p.m. Sun Down and Sheila Greenland, 6600 W. O St.
Royal Grove — 7:30 p.m. Enuff Z'Nuff; $25-$200, 340 W. Cornhusker. Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious: Korrey David, $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Compartment No. 6" (R), 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Playground" (NR), 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 2 p.m.; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets
"Three Sisters" — Elder Theatre, 2 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season
"The Three Musketeers" — Beatrice Community Theatre, 2 p.m., 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
38th annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Webinar — 8-9:15 a.m. Friday. "Welcoming the Stranger," speaker is Sister Marilyn Lacey, founder of Mercy Beyond Borders and recognized as the Unsung Hero of Compassion for her life of service with refugees. Lacey will be in conversation with Joel Stoltenow, Lincoln-based volunteer and assistant VP of development at Lutheran Family Services, free event. Register: bit.ly/LNKinterfaith22
