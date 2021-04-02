Calendar 4-3 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-up and drop off guns at Gun Amnesty Day — 10 a.m.-noon. Drop off your firearms with no questions asked. Firearms are to be placed in your trunk or back seat. HOPE Lincoln will be on-site to hand out trigger locks and handgun lock boxes, while supplies last, 1501 N. 27th St.
Drive-through Easter scene at Piedmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 6-8 p.m. Begin at A Street entrance, see actors portray Easter story in the lawn, free, 4801 A St.
Easter Bunny and Craft Fair — Waverly, 9 a.m.-1:59 p.m. items for purchase; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. kids can visit with the Easter Bunny, food trucks available, 11120 N. 141st St., Waverly. Facebook.com/events/887848642050828.
Easter Egg Hunt hosted by City Light Church at Antelope Park Bandshell — 2:30 p.m. Free, bring a basket, wear a mask, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Easter Egg Hunt at Middle Cross Church — 10 a.m.-noon. Kids up to age 12 are welcome, bring your own basket, wear a mask, 2600 N. 70th St.
Easter Egg Hunt at St. Luke United Methodist Church — 1 p.m. Kids grade 3 and under are welcome with a parent or guardian, bring a basket or bag, wear a mask, 1621 Superior St.
Eggs-treme Scavenger Hunt at First-Plymouth Church — 10-11 a.m. Hunt for eggs and solve riddles. Bring a canned food item or monetary donation for the First-Plymouth Neighborhood Pantry, 2000 D St.
Easter Egg Hunt: Tierra Neighborhood — 3:30 p.m. Meet near the tennis courts, there will be separate egg hunts for younger and older kids, bring your own basket, wear a mask, 5031 S. 30th St.
Spring Fling at SAC Museum — near Ashland, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny, scavenger hunt, kite making, free cookies and candy. See website for admission, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring clean-up — Near South Neighborhood, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free service accepting household trash, brush, recyclables and tires accepted up until 2 p.m. at the Lincoln High parking lot, 2229 J St.
Entertainment in-person
"April Foolish" Comedy Showcase at Rumology — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. $13.50 online; $16.00 at door, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Comedy Dinner show with Ron Feingold at Screamers — 8-10:30 p.m. 8 p.m. dinner; 9 p.m. show, $35 per person, party of 1-3 people; $32 per person, parties of 4 or more, see website for menu, 803 Q St. Rsvp: Screamersdining.com/store/events or 531-500-2550.
DJ Blac at Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, free event, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
DJ Relic at the Zoo Bar — 7 p.m. No cover, wear a mask, 136 N. 14th St.
Josh Hoyer at Rock 'n Joe Coffee — 7 p.m. Items for purchase, free, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.
"The Democracy! Suite" Jazz and Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet in-person — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Featuring Wynton Marsalis, free, must register to get link: Liedcenter.org.
Tiago Rey at Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Livestreamed entertainment
"Mama Mia" at Southwest High School virtual theater — 7 p.m. Saturday and April 8-10; 2 p.m. Saturday, $15 for 1-4 viewers; $65 for group viewing. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/47319.
Virtual Easter Bunny experience — Last day to upload your own family photos, no limit, with a variety of 18 themes. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-easter-bunny-experience.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice" & "Women on the Verge" (R) 2 p.m. 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 2:25 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
