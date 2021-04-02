Calendar 4-3 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-up and drop off guns at Gun Amnesty Day — 10 a.m.-noon. Drop off your firearms with no questions asked. Firearms are to be placed in your trunk or back seat. HOPE Lincoln will be on-site to hand out trigger locks and handgun lock boxes, while supplies last, 1501 N. 27th St.

Drive-through Easter scene at Piedmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 6-8 p.m. Begin at A Street entrance, see actors portray Easter story in the lawn, free, 4801 A St.

Easter Bunny and Craft Fair — Waverly, 9 a.m.-1:59 p.m. items for purchase; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. kids can visit with the Easter Bunny, food trucks available, 11120 N. 141st St., Waverly. Facebook.com/events/887848642050828.

Easter Egg Hunt hosted by City Light Church at Antelope Park Bandshell — 2:30 p.m. Free, bring a basket, wear a mask, 1650 Memorial Drive.