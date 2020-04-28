Calendar 4-29 Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave with your meal from the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.

Reverse parade at Sheridan — 6-7 p.m. Cars enter at the 70th street entrance, drive your vehicles through the parking lot, church members will be greeting the cars passing by with inspirational messages, make your own message for others to see, through your car window, dress in a Hawaiian theme, exit at Old Cheney Road, 6955 Old Cheney Road. More information: 402-423-4769.