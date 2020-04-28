Calendar 4-29 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave with your meal from the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
Reverse parade at Sheridan — 6-7 p.m. Cars enter at the 70th street entrance, drive your vehicles through the parking lot, church members will be greeting the cars passing by with inspirational messages, make your own message for others to see, through your car window, dress in a Hawaiian theme, exit at Old Cheney Road, 6955 Old Cheney Road. More information: 402-423-4769.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes each day. Go to Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can view a new keeper and a zoo animal, participate in an on-screen activity. Go to: Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. View a different talent each night. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
Register
Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
