Calendar, 4-29 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Free fitness class at Tower Square — Noon, 13th and P streets.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
"Articles of Faith" UNL Symphony Orchestra livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Livestreamed: music.unl.edu.
Canadian Brass: Lied Center for Performing Arts in-person and webcast — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday. $13-$48, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Honky Tonk Country Night at Boombox Social in-person — 9 p.m., 1630 P St.
Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury at Rumology in-person — 6-8 p.m. Crepes; 8 p.m. jazz and swing music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Thursday Night Series: The Jesse McBee Quartet livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Trivia night at Backswing Brewing in-person — 7:30 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, 500 W. South St.
Theater
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, see website for tickets, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
"Two By Tennessee" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $18, adults; $14, seniors, discounts for students and OLLI members, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Virtual events
Livestreamed events
"Becoming America" at Strengthening Democracy — 5 p.m. Keynote speaker is Eric Liu, author. Register: CivicNebraska.org/sda2021.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Introduction to meditation & quieting via Zoom — 7-8:30 p.m. Free, must register. Register: Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.
Lincoln Earth Day: Community Crops virtual plant sale — Thursday-Friday, order online; May 6-8, drive-thru to pick up, Root + Hive, First Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Lincolnearthday.org/event/community-crops-plant-sale.
"Women in Green" virtual event — 4-5:30 p.m. Celebrating achievements of women from the past decade. Lincolnearthday.org/event/women-in-green-steadfast-and-strong.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 7:15 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 5 p.m.; 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Auditions
Nebraska Repertory Theatre auditions for "Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Online auditions, Thursday. More information and audition times: go.unl.edu/aosm.