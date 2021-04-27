Calendar: 4-28 Wednesday

Crafts and Metal Monday at Cosmic Brewing — 6 p.m. Make and take a craft, all supplies provided, drink purchase to participate, 6800 P St.

Livestream events

"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon, Wednesdays, through Jun 2. Designed for age 50 and up, Jackie Russell and David Zid will lead an exercise class that will help improve your mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. Copy and paste link into your computer brower: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.