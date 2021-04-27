Calendar: 4-28 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Craft Night at Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. must purchase a drink to participate, eight people max per table, masks required, 6800 O St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
"An Evening of Dance" at the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Free event, all socially distant tickets will be assigned at the door, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Crafts and Metal Monday at Cosmic Brewing — 6 p.m. Make and take a craft, all supplies provided, drink purchase to participate, 6800 P St.
Music Bingo at Backswing Brewing — 5-8 p.m. Boom Eatery; 7-9 p.m. music bingo. Free to play, 500 W. South St.
"Schitts Creek" Trivia at Rumology — 7 p.m. Free event, dinner available for purchase from A Taste of Louisiana catering, 7301 S. 27th St.
"Stranger Things" Trivia at Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 701 P St.
Orphan John and The Abandoned Band: Zoo Bar — 6 p.m. $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Trivia at Brewsky's East — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 2840 S. 70th St.
Livestream events
"Get on Board" UNL Symphonic Band webcast — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Livestreamed: music.unl.edu.
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon, Wednesdays, through Jun 2. Designed for age 50 and up, Jackie Russell and David Zid will lead an exercise class that will help improve your mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. Copy and paste link into your computer brower: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.
Lincoln Earth Day: Community Crops virtual plant sale — Through Friday, order online; May 6-8, drive-thru to pick up at Root + Hive, First Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Lincolnearthday.org/event/community-crops-plant-sale.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.