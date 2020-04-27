Calendar, 4-28 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Daily, through Thursday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. View a different talent each night. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Listen to a story, explore some projects to do at home. Facebook.com/indigobridge.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!