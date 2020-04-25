Calendar, 4-26 Sunday

Events
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages, by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — Museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Christian Science Church presentation — 2 p.m. Free, online event, speaker Michelle Nanouche will answer a variety of questions about how prayer can heal and reduce fear. Register: bit.ly/2R1RodA.
Out of the Darkness: Virtual University of Nebraska suicide prevention walk — 11:30 a.m. check-in; 1 p.m. virtual walk begins; 3 p.m. walk ends. Raise awareness and funds while asking others to join you as a virtual walker. Go to afsp.org/unl.
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.
"The Last Ticket Out of Thistleberry Thicket" livestream theatre show — Beatricecommunityplayers.com/acting-up-encore.
Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
