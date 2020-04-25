Calendar, 4-26 Sunday

Out of the Darkness: Virtual University of Nebraska suicide prevention walk — 11:30 a.m. check-in; 1 p.m. virtual walk begins; 3 p.m. walk ends. Raise awareness and funds while asking others to join you as a virtual walker. Go to afsp.org/unl.

Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.

"The Last Ticket Out of Thistleberry Thicket" livestream theatre show — Beatricecommunityplayers.com/acting-up-encore.

Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.

