Calendar, 4-26 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through May 10. $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, 4100 N. 84th St.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 8:30 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Dining room hours open, masks required, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Bingo at Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Items for purchase, free to play, wear a mask, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Livestreamed and virtual events
Anger and grief seminar online — 4-5 p.m. For those experiencing grief due to the death of a person from COVID-19 and needing help coping. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement/support-group-registration.html.
4 Week Study: Interfaith and Religious, Secular and Spiritual Identities (RSSI) via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. Week 2, Hinduism and Buddhism; May 3, week 3, Islam and Secularism; May 10, week 4, Paganism, Multifaith and Spiritually Fluid. Learning how to understand the beliefs and practices of other religions, attend any of the sessions, study is based on the book "God is Not One: The Eight Rival Religions that Run the World," by Stephen Prothero. You do not need to purchase the book to attend the study. Register: Firstplymouth.org.
Lincoln Earth Day: Community Crops virtual plant sale — Monday-Friday, order online, May 6-8, drive-thru to pick up, Root + Hive, First Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Lincolnearthday.org/event/community-crops-plant-sale.
Lincoln Earth Day: NIPL Regenerative Gardening Panel virtual event — 7 p.m. Speaker is Megan McGuffey, Executive Director. Community Crops in Lincoln. Lincolnearthday.org/event/nipl-regenerative-gardening-panel.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Shiva Baby" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Stray" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City-Council meeting — 5:30 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.