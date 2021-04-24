Calendar, 4-25 Sunday

Events
Cause for Critters golf fundraiser — 8 a.m. start, 4-person scramble benefiting Capital Humane Society, must register, Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St. Register: loom.ly/l_h66kw.
Choose Love in Nebraska at Messiah Lutheran Church — 2-5 p.m. High-energy, women's event, $25 in advance, $30 at the door, 1800 S. 84th St. Register: Chooseministry.com/tour.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room hours open, masks required, 2121 N. 27th St.
Junior League of Lincoln 100th year kickoff event — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Grab-and-go brunch boxes, $30 per person, $50 for two; $20 kids; $80, two adults, two kids, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Reservations: 402-464-2050.
Nebraska Quarter Horse Association "Spring Fling" — 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Sunday Farmers' Market at College View opening day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
The Waffleman Food Trailer at Lincoln Community Playhouse fundraiser — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Offering waffles and sausage, proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Playhouse and The Waffleman, 2500 S. 56th St.
Entertainment
in-person and virtual
"A Tribute to Count Basie: The Music of Sammy Nestico" concert livestreamed — 3 p.m. Featuring 2020 Young Jazz Artist winner Reese Pike. Facebook.com/NebraskaJazzOrchestra.
Bobby Gadoury at Rock 'n Joe in-person — 3-6 p.m. live piano music, no cover, 5025 Lindberg St.
Country Night with Border and Savannah Chestnut in-person — 8 p.m.-midnight. 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m. show starts, Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 W. O St.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents "Happy Birthday Beethoven" livestreamed — 2 p.m. Free. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.
"Precious Gems" UNL Campus Bands webcast — 2 p.m. Don A Lentz concert band; 30-minute intermission; Jack R. Snider concert band, Livestreamed: music.unl.edu.
Music Bingo at Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 5500 S. 56th St.
Zoolarious Comedy: Susanna Lee at the Zoo Bar in-person — 8 p.m. $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream events
Lincoln Earth Day: "Mammals About Town" — 4-5 p.m. Free, must register. Register: Lincolnearthday.org/event/mammals-about-town.
Spring Maker's Virtual Market — See website for complete list of makers: sdmakersmarket.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"Crimes of the Heart" in-person — 2 p.m. Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 2 p.m. Sunday and May 2, see website for tickets, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Auditions
Nebraska Repertory Theatre auditions for "Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Online auditions, April 29. "A Midsummer's Night Dream," directed by Christina Kirk, the first rehearsal is Aug. 24; opening Oct. 1. "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea," directed by Ron Himes, the first rehearsal is Oct. 12; opening Nov. 12. More information and audition times: go.unl.edu/aosm.
