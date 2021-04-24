Calendar, 4-25 Sunday

Auditions

Nebraska Repertory Theatre auditions for "Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Online auditions, April 29. "A Midsummer's Night Dream," directed by Christina Kirk, the first rehearsal is Aug. 24; opening Oct. 1. "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea," directed by Ron Himes, the first rehearsal is Oct. 12; opening Nov. 12. More information and audition times: go.unl.edu/aosm.