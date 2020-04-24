Calendar, 4-25 Saturday

Lincoln City Nature Challenge — April 24-27. Public is invited to observe and document as many species of plants, animals and fungi, take photos, then upload photos at: inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2020-lincoln-ne.

Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages, by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Livestream events and videos

Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — Museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.