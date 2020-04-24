You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 4-25 Saturday
View Comments
calendar

Calendar, 4-25 Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave. 

Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through May 9. Drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition — Noon-5 p.m. Art show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton, by appointment only, call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239. More information: constellation-studios.net.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.   

Lego Build-at-Home Contest: Back to the Bricks — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize. Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.

Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com.

Lincoln City Nature Challenge — April 24-27. Public is invited to observe and document as many species of plants, animals and fungi, take photos, then upload photos at: inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2020-lincoln-ne.

Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages, by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Livestream events and videos

Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium Museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum  10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center  View movies at theross.org, see website for prices. 

The Last Ticket Out of Thistleberry Thicket livestream theatre show — Beatricecommunityplayers.com/acting-up-encore.

Register 

Christian Science Church presentation — 2 p.m. Free, online event, speaker Michelle Nanouche will answer a variety of questions about how prayer can heal and reduce fear. Register: bit.ly/2R1RodA.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar 4-22 Wednesday

  • Updated

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.  

Calendar

Calendar, 4-21 Tuesday

  • Updated

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News