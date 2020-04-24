Calendar, 4-25 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through May 9. Drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition — Noon-5 p.m. Art show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton, by appointment only, call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239. More information: constellation-studios.net.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lego Build-at-Home Contest: Back to the Bricks — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize. Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com.
Lincoln City Nature Challenge — April 24-27. Public is invited to observe and document as many species of plants, animals and fungi, take photos, then upload photos at: inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2020-lincoln-ne.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages, by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events and videos
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — Museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
The Last Ticket Out of Thistleberry Thicket livestream theatre show — Beatricecommunityplayers.com/acting-up-encore.
Register
Christian Science Church presentation — 2 p.m. Free, online event, speaker Michelle Nanouche will answer a variety of questions about how prayer can heal and reduce fear. Register: bit.ly/2R1RodA.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
