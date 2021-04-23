Calendar, 4-24 Saturday

Spring Kick-off: Frontier Harley Davidson — 9 a.m.-5 p.m; noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Motomotion live stunt shows; live DJ, food trucks, Shirley's Brewing, Cigarz Lounge, 205 N.W. 40th St.

The Waffleman Food Trailer at Lincoln Community Playhouse fundraiser — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, offering waffles and sausage, proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Playhouse and The Waffleman, 2500 S. 56th St.

Walk for Freedom hosted by "I've Got a Name" — 10 a.m. registration; 11 a.m. walk begins, start at Pinnacle Bank Arena, presentation from Executive Director Paul Yates and Street Outreach Director Megan Johnson-Cook. $20 donation, including T-shirt, beverages and individually wrapped Valentino's Pizza, benefiting the fight against sex trafficking, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Register: ivegotaname.org or in-person the day of the event.

Livestreamed events

Earth Day family trivia night online — 6:30 p.m. Free to play, must pre-register. Register to get Zoom link: lincolnearthday.org/event/lincoln-earth-day-family-trivia-night.