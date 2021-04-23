Calendar, 4-24 Saturday

Events
Branched Oak Observatory volunteer drive — 7 p.m. Seeking volunteers for operating telescopes, pointing out stars, facility construction and groundskeeping. Free pizza and orientation. 14300 N.W. 98th St. Register: press "going tab" at: Facebook.com/events/926514078098303.
ChaRM Drop off hard-to-recycle materials event — 9 a.m.-noon. Stay in your car, volunteers will unload your items, wear a mask, $10 suggested donation per car. Items accepted are electronics, batteries, scrap metal, hard-white packaging foam, documents for shredding (limit of 10 boxes), housewares, textiles (usable or damaged). See website for full list of accepted items, $10-$35 for TV recycling fees, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive. More information: nrcne.org/2021charm.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Earth Day Bike ride event — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ride nine miles, start at Innovation Campus, including a bingo card game for all ages and abilities, 2021 Transformation Drive. Route map: strava.com/routes/23272497. Register: orms.gle/BpN94KXSw5HZNMVj8. More information: Lincolnearthday.org.
Healthy Kids Day at Fallbrook YMCA — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10 a.m. games, photo booth; 10:30 a.m. dance, gymnastics and martial arts; 11 a.m. Fun Run; 11:30 a.m. family yoga; 12:30 p.m. cook along, free, masks required, must register, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/events/healthy-kids-day-0 or 402-323-6444.
Launch of "The Greenery" hydroponic cube at The Bay — 3 p.m. Public welcome, speaker is Mayor Leiron Gaylor Baird, view inside of the vertical interactive cube, 2005 Y St.
Independent Bookstore Day celebration — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Guest authors, prizes and surprises, Francie & Fitch, 130 S. 13th St.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room hours open, masks required, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Cornhusker College Rodeo — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. See website for tickets, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Nebraska Quarter Horse Association "Spring Fling" — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Spring Kick-off: Frontier Harley Davidson — 9 a.m.-5 p.m; noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Motomotion live stunt shows; live DJ, food trucks, Shirley's Brewing, Cigarz Lounge, 205 N.W. 40th St.
The Waffleman Food Trailer at Lincoln Community Playhouse fundraiser — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, offering waffles and sausage, proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Playhouse and The Waffleman, 2500 S. 56th St.
Walk for Freedom hosted by "I've Got a Name" — 10 a.m. registration; 11 a.m. walk begins, start at Pinnacle Bank Arena, presentation from Executive Director Paul Yates and Street Outreach Director Megan Johnson-Cook. $20 donation, including T-shirt, beverages and individually wrapped Valentino's Pizza, benefiting the fight against sex trafficking, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Register: ivegotaname.org or in-person the day of the event.
Livestreamed events
Earth Day family trivia night online — 6:30 p.m. Free to play, must pre-register. Register to get Zoom link: lincolnearthday.org/event/lincoln-earth-day-family-trivia-night.
Lincoln Earth Day A Year in Review: Sustainability and Climate Action in Lincoln — 3 p.m. Topics are City of Lincoln Climate Action Plan, LES and UNL Environment, Sustainability, and Resilience Master Plan. Register: Lincolnearthday.org/schedule click on "register for a year in review.".
Spring Maker's Virtual Market — Saturday-Sunday, see website for complete list of makers: sdmakersmarket.org.
"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection, ahead of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design, at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/210830717220508.
Entertainment
Comedian Robert Kelly at the Royal Grove — 8 p.m. $25-$300, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: theroyalgrove.com
DJ Relic at the Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. No cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Theater
"Crimes of the Heart" in-person — 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
"The Ghosts on the Wall" at Lincoln High livestreamed — 2 p.m. $5. Livestreamed tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Sunday and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 3 p.m. 5 p.m. 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Nearby
9 a.m. Program; 9:30 a.m. satellite launch of a high-altitude balloon with six test payloads, speakers Congressman Don Bacon; Clayton Anderson, former astronaut; and John McClure, Big Red Satellite Advisory Board Chair, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. SACMuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
