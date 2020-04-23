Calendar, 4-24 Friday

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper, zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

Lincoln City Nature Challenge — Friday-Monday. Public is invited to observe and document as many species of plants, animals and fungus, take photos, then upload photos at: inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2020-lincoln-ne.

Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.

Meetings

Parkinson's Nebraska & Abbott LABS Zoom meeting — 6:30 p.m. Speaker is Dr. Danish Bhatii, Nebraska Medicine, Center for Movement Disorders. Call 346-248-7799, go to Zoom.us/j/91570136403, meeting ID is 91570136403.

Register

Christian Science Church presentation — 2 p.m. Free online event, speaker Michelle Nanouche will answer a variety of questions about how prayer can heal and reduce fear. Register: bit.ly/2R1RodA.

Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

