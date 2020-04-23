Calendar, 4-24 Friday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lego Build-at-Home Contest: Back to the Bricks — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize. Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, follow social distancing, 2121 N. 27th St.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail, email or video-recorded thank-you messages by May 1. Messages will be collected and delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508; or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper, zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Lincoln City Nature Challenge — Friday-Monday. Public is invited to observe and document as many species of plants, animals and fungus, take photos, then upload photos at: inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2020-lincoln-ne.
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
Meetings
Parkinson's Nebraska & Abbott LABS Zoom meeting — 6:30 p.m. Speaker is Dr. Danish Bhatii, Nebraska Medicine, Center for Movement Disorders. Call 346-248-7799, go to Zoom.us/j/91570136403, meeting ID is 91570136403.
Register
Christian Science Church presentation — 2 p.m. Free online event, speaker Michelle Nanouche will answer a variety of questions about how prayer can heal and reduce fear. Register: bit.ly/2R1RodA.
Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
