Calendar, 4-23 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Members of the public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition — Noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Art show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton; call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239 for an appointment. Constellation-studios.net.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Make your own spring house: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up your kit to take home, $15. Order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org, 1420 P St. or 402-477-4000.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten and typed messages, or video-recorded thank-you messages by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Growing Through Grief: Loss of a spouse — 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 21, six-week online support group, free, 402-486-8546 or go to Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can learn about a zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Lincoln Strong: Streaming music festival — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, through May 28. Jenn Duerr, 6-7 p.m.; Josh Hoyer, 7-8 p.m. Facebook.com/LincolnStrong402.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org, see website for prices.
Too many T-shirts: Learning with Nebraska 4-H — 2 p.m. Have two T-shirts and a pair of scissors ready, learn how to make a bag, free. Register: go.unl.edu/urqg.
We're in this all together: Lux Center — 30 artists showcasing art, inspiring the community during this time, bid for art during the reverse-price bidding; go to luxcenter.org/artauction2020.
