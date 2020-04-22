Calendar, 4-23 Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Members of the public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition — Noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Art show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton; call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239 for an appointment. Constellation-studios.net.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Make your own spring house: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up your kit to take home, $15. Order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org, 1420 P St. or 402-477-4000.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.