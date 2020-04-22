You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 4-23 Thursday
View Comments

Calendar, 4-23 Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Members of the public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition — Noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Art show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton; call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239 for an appointment. Constellation-studios.net.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St. 

Make your own spring house: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up your kit to take home, $15. Order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org, 1420 P St. or 402-477-4000. 

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten and typed messages, or video-recorded thank-you messages by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Livestream events 

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Growing Through Grief: Loss of a spouse — 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 21, six-week online support group, free, 402-486-8546 or go to Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can learn about a zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

Lincoln Strong: Streaming music festival — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, through May 28. Jenn Duerr, 6-7 p.m.; Josh Hoyer, 7-8 p.m. Facebook.com/LincolnStrong402.

TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info

Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org, see website for prices.

Too many T-shirts: Learning with Nebraska 4-H — 2 p.m. Have two T-shirts and a pair of scissors ready, learn how to make a bag, free. Register: go.unl.edu/urqg.

We're in this all together: Lux Center 30 artists showcasing art, inspiring the community during this time, bid for art during the reverse-price bidding; go to luxcenter.org/artauction2020.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar 4-22 Wednesday

  • Updated

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.  

Calendar

Calendar, 4-21 Tuesday

  • Updated

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.  

Calendar

Calendar, 4-14 Tuesday

  • Updated

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News