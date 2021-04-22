Calendar, 4-23 Friday

Livestreamed event

Spring Maker's Virtual Market: South of Downtown Group — Friday-Sunday. See website for complete list of 22 makers. Shop at: sdmakersmarket.org.

"Resilience" Film Screening and Discussion at the Child Advocacy Center — 11:30 a.m. Learn about the biology of stress and the science of hope through a research based film and reflective discussion, 5025 Garland St. Register: Journalstar.com/events/?_ev_id=19763408b_.

Theater

"Crimes of the Heart" in-person — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Sunday and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.

"The Ghosts on the Wall" at Lincoln High livestreamed — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, $5. Livestreamed tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

