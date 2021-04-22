Calendar, 4-23 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Big Brothers Big Sisters "Big Movie Night" at Adventure Golf Center — 7:30 p.m., food trucks; 8:45 p.m., movie starts, $25 per carload, benefiting vulnerable youth in Lincoln, 5901 S. 56th St. Facebook.com/bbbslincoln.
Lincoln Earth Day events — Through April 30, check out lincolnearthday.org/events and participate in any of the activities being offered. Post a photo of your activity on instagram or facebook using #LNKcelebratesEarthDay to win prizes.
Nebraska Cornhusker College Rodeo — 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m., 7 p.m. Saturday. See website for ticket prices, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room hours open, masks required, 2121 N. 27th St.
The Waffleman Food Trailer at Lincoln Community Playhouse fundraiser — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Sunday, offering waffles and sausage, proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Playhouse and The Waffleman, 2500 S. 56th St.
Entertainment
Capital Jazz Society: Jodi-renee Giron Quintet livestreamed from the Lied Center for Performing Arts— 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Lincoln Eagles Club in-person — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7-10 p.m. City Limit Band, $5. Wear a mask, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra "Mahler 4" concert livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. $15-$35. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.
Trivia night at James Arthur Vineyards in-person — 7 p.m. Free to play, prizes, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
"Those Two" Capitol View Winery in-person — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: 402-328-3494 or email trish@capitolviewwinery.com.
Tucker's August Band at Gray's Keg in-person — 8 p.m. No cover, 104 N. 20th St.
The Smoove Brothers at the Zoo Bar in-person — 5-7 p.m. $6, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed event
Spring Maker's Virtual Market: South of Downtown Group — Friday-Sunday. See website for complete list of 22 makers. Shop at: sdmakersmarket.org.
"Resilience" Film Screening and Discussion at the Child Advocacy Center — 11:30 a.m. Learn about the biology of stress and the science of hope through a research based film and reflective discussion, 5025 Garland St. Register: Journalstar.com/events/?_ev_id=19763408b_.
Theater
"Crimes of the Heart" in-person — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Sunday and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
"The Ghosts on the Wall" at Lincoln High livestreamed — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, $5. Livestreamed tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
