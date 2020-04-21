Calendar 4-22 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal, to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave with your meal from the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Drive by the gallery, stay in your car, see art on the sidewalk, view live art demonstrations, purchase art by making a curbside sale, text 402-615-2789, to purchase the art you want to buy, 119 S. 9th St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes each day. Go to Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Burkholder Gallery virtual tours — Go to burkholderproject.com/shows
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can view a new keeper and a zoo animal, participate in an on-screen activity. Go to: Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo
Lincoln Earth Day virtual celebration — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Virtual schedule: 9-9:30 a.m. Storytime with Lincoln Public Libraries; 9:45-10:30 a.m. Yoga with Maggie Mae Squires. Speaker series: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Christian faith and the enviroment; noon-12:45 p.m. RegeNErate Nebraska: Building Nebraska Communities from The Soil Up; 1-2 p.m. Energize & Unite: Kicking Off the Decade of Our Lives. To participate go to facebook.com/events/3398610223500814
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. View a different talent each night. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info
Register
Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
