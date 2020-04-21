Calendar 4-22 Wednesday

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes each day. Go to Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Burkholder Gallery virtual tours — Go to burkholderproject.com/shows

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can view a new keeper and a zoo animal, participate in an on-screen activity. Go to: Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo

Lincoln Earth Day virtual celebration — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Virtual schedule: 9-9:30 a.m. Storytime with Lincoln Public Libraries; 9:45-10:30 a.m. Yoga with Maggie Mae Squires. Speaker series: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Christian faith and the enviroment; noon-12:45 p.m. RegeNErate Nebraska: Building Nebraska Communities from The Soil Up; 1-2 p.m. Energize & Unite: Kicking Off the Decade of Our Lives. To participate go to facebook.com/events/3398610223500814

TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. View a different talent each night. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info

Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

