Calendar, 4-22 Thursday Earth Day.

Events

Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru Career Fair — noon-7 p.m. Former Sears parking lot, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.

Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 8:30 a.m. -6:15 p.m. Dining room hours open, masks required, 2121 N. 27th St.

"What were you wearing?" Survivor art installation show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. UNL East Campus Union, free, mask required, 37th and Holdrege streets.

Earth Day Events

Earth Day pre-celebration at Cosmic Eye in-person — 5-7 p.m. Enter to win Earth Day prizes, 6800 P St.