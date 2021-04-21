Calendar, 4-22 Thursday Earth Day.

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru Career Fair — noon-7 p.m. Former Sears parking lot, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 8:30 a.m. -6:15 p.m. Dining room hours open, masks required, 2121 N. 27th St.
"What were you wearing?" Survivor art installation show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. UNL East Campus Union, free, mask required, 37th and Holdrege streets.
Earth Day Events
Earth Day pre-celebration at Cosmic Eye in-person — 5-7 p.m. Enter to win Earth Day prizes, 6800 P St.
Lincoln Earth Day events — Through April 30, check out the Community Calendar at lincolnearthday.org/events or Facebook.com/LincolnEarthDay and participate in any of the activities being offered. Post a photo of your activity on instagram or facebook using #LNKcelebratesEarthDay to win prizes. More information: lincolnearthday.org/events.
Sustainable landscapes and green infrastructure talk via Zoom — 7-8 p.m. Speaker is Steve Rodie. Zoom link: Lincolnearthday.org/events.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music: Carolyn Surrick and Ronn McFarlane livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. $12, tickets: Lfcm.us/2020-2021-season.
Thursday Night Series: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Trivia night at Backswing Brewing — 7:30 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, 500 W. South St.
Theater
"The Ghosts on the Wall" at Lincoln High livestreamed — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, $5. Livestream tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Sunday and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Livestreamed events
Confidence in conflict resolution 4-H lunch & learn — noon, speakers are Chandra Giles and Tammy Stuhr, 4-H Youth Development Extension educators. Register: go.unl.edu/lunch-learn.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Introduction to meditation & quieting via Zoom — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, through April 29. Free, must register. Register: Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Short Animation" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 7:45 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 5 p.m. 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast Citizens' meeting — 5:30 p.m. Speaker is Mayde McGuire, Captain Northeast Team, Lincoln Police Department, free, open to public, Joyo Theatre, 6102 Havelock Ave.
Save the date
Spring Maker's Virtual Market: South of Downtown Group — Friday-Sunday. Virtually shop 22 talented, unique makers including baked goods. ceramics, felting, jewelry, photography, stained glass, see website for complete list of makers. Shop at: sdmakersmarket.org.