Calendar: 4-21 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Craft Night at Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. Paint a flower pot, kits will be setup and ready for you at your table, make and take the pot home for Mother's Day, must purchase a drink to participate, eight people max per table, masks required, 6800 O St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

"What were you wearing?" Survivor art installation show — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, UNL East Campus Union, free and open to the public, mask required, 37th and Holdrege streets.

Entertainment in-person