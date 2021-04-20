Calendar: 4-21 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Craft Night at Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. Paint a flower pot, kits will be setup and ready for you at your table, make and take the pot home for Mother's Day, must purchase a drink to participate, eight people max per table, masks required, 6800 O St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
"What were you wearing?" Survivor art installation show — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, UNL East Campus Union, free and open to the public, mask required, 37th and Holdrege streets.
Entertainment in-person
and virtual events
"Better Together" UNL Campus Orchestra livestreamed from Kimball Hall — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. UNL Campus Orchestra performing with guest artists, free concert. Music.unl.edu.
Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower in-person — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Payton Howie live show at Gray's Keg in-person — 8 p.m. Enjoy Nashville recording artist, no cover, items for purchase, 104 N. 20th St.
Trivia at Brewsky's East in-person — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 2840 S. 70th St.
Trivia at Kinkaider in-person — 7 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 701 P St.
Livestream events
Hixson-Lied visiting artist lecture: Annette Lawrence via Zoom — 5:30 p.m. Annette transfers raw data into drawings, objects and installations, virtual talk is open to the public, free event. Zoom link: unl.zoom.us/j/98003655443.
"Leading a club that works" lunch and learn virtual event — noon, speaker is Jill Goedeken, 4-H Youth Development. Register: go.unl.edu/lunch-learn.