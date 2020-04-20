You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 4-21 Tuesday
Calendar, 4-21 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.  

Events

Back to the Bricks: Lego Build-at-Home Contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize. Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Drive by the gallery, live art demonstrations, purchase art by making a curbside sale, text 402-615-2789 to purchase art, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.

Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages by May 1, messages will be collected and delivered to heroes in Nebraska; mail messages to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Livestream events 

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Daily, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Burkholder Gallery virtual tours Burkholderproject.com/shows.

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. View a different talent each night. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.

Virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.

Register

Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

