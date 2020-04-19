You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 4-20 Monday
calendar

Calendar, 4-20 Monday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St. 

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen  11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Livestream events 

Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — View two videos, "Planet Expedition," 13 minutes; or "The Moon," 10 minutes. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a new keeper and zoo animal, participating in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. View a different talent each night. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.

Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.

Virtual Alcoholics Anonymous Zoom meetings: Good Shepherd Church — 7 p.m. Mondays. To join meeting: us04web.zoom.us/j/6586666983

Meetings 

City Council, directors meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

City Council, public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Ongoing

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

