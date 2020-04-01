Calendar, 4-2 Thursday

Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. daily. The church is hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lincoln City libraries — You can still check out books, even though Lincoln libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Drive by the gallery, stay in your car, see art on the sidewalk, view live art demonstrations, purchase art by making a curbside sale, text 402-615-2789, to purchase the art you want to buy, 119 S. 9th St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery/
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities, and experiments to keep busy, new themes each day. Go to Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a zoo animal, and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo
National Public Radio livestreaming events — See websites for times, daily. Watch and listen to live concerts and programs. Go to npr.org/2020/03/17/816504058/
