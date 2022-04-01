Calendar, 4-2 Saturday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Bruce the Bear — Walt Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. Meet Bruce the Bear, star of the book series by Ryan Higgins. Activities including story time, crafts and free honey treats, free, 6701 S. 14th St. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Nebraska Quarter Horse Kick-Off Show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St.

Mother of All Garage Sales —8 a.m.-3 p.m. Lancaster Event Center. Shop 200 vendors, $3, adults; free, kids 10 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

"We Are Stars" at Mueller Planetarium — 1 p.m., 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/planetarium

Concerts

Meadowlark Festival — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Featuring Ezinma, violinist and Omaha’s Victory Gospel Choir, 1113 R St. Tickets: meadowlarkmusicfestival.org

Entertainment

1867 Bar — 7 p.m. VEAUX and Ski Wives, 101 N. 14th St.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Funk Trek and Pure Brown, 1418 O St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Live DJ, 1630 P St.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m., Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Talbots and The Margots, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.

Brothers Bar — 10 p.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Arcade Radio, 5560 S. 48th St.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. S***hook karaoke, 104 N. 20th St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Shawn Cole and The Drunk Monkey, 1501 Centerpark.

Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Jason Mayer Band, Kalon Cooper, Tanner Sovereign; $15, 340 W. Cornhusker.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke, 7301 S. 27th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. Walzer and Steady Wells Band, $10, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Compartment No. 6" (R), 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Playground" (NR), 1:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"Disney's Beauty and The Beast" — Lincoln Christian School, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., $12-$15, 5801 S. 84th St. Tickets: 402-488-8888.

"Moscow" — Miller Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Avenue and 51st Street. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.

"The Three Musketeers" — Beatrice Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Ongoing event

Photos with the Easter Bunny — Gateway Mall, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 6100 O St. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events

