Calendar, 4-2 First Friday: Art gallery openings

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. $5 jam session, featuring the Hillbilly Deluxe Band. Wear a mask. 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Livestream and
virtual entertainment
Capital Jazz Society: The Ed Love Quartet livestreamed — 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Movies
Mary Riempa Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice" & "Women on the Verge" (R) 4:45, 7:30 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
First Friday: Art gallery openings
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. Photography by John Nollendorfs, Main Gallery; "Kenny is My Good Fortune," by Linda and Kenny Benton, Outback Gallery; Pastel, by Gretchen Olberding, Skylight Gallery; "Chroma," by Kossi Kouakou; masks required, 719 P St.
Constellation Studios — 7-8 p.m. "Prism" hand-cut wood prints, by Anne Burton, created for the Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha; in-person or call Karen at 402-438-0049, for an appointment, 2055 O St.
County-City Art Exhibition — 4:30-6:30 p.m. "The Art of Assemblage: Combining Artifacts & Antiquities," newly created collection of work by Liz Shea-McCoy; 5:15 p.m. Artist talk: District Court Judge Robert Otte will present the history of the County-City Exhibition Gallery and introduce Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, 555 S. 10th St.
Francie & Finch — 4-6 p.m. Book signing and photographs with artist and author of "Abandoned Farmhouses and Homesteads," Trish Ecklund, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — Noon-8 p.m. "Paintings and Sculpture," by Patrick Rowan; wear a mask, 124 S. Ninth St.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. "Abstract Design in American Quilts at 50: Raising the Profile," free; 4:30 p.m. Participate online making a log cabin puzzle: Facebook.com/internationalquiltmuseum, 1523 N. 33rd St.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery in University Place — 4-8 p.m. "Spring Show" featuring 30 works, variety of media, 2634 N. 48th St.
Lux Center — Noon-8 p.m. "We’ll Know More Tomorrow," by Ryan Crotty and Trey Hill, west gallery; “Requiem," by Roger Bruhn, east gallery; "Screenings!," print collection; “Celebrating our National Parks: A Woven Tribute,” by the Hand Weavers Guild of Lincoln, community gallery; 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. 7 p.m. Kristine Behrens, curator; featuring Andrea Rasmussen, Aurelia Thomas, Cole Michael Shoemaker, Diana Pueppke, Mary Jane Lamberson, Sally Lathrop and Stefanie Goforth. Livestreamed on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St.
Noyes at the State Office Building art show — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Spring has come," featuring Suxan Anderson, Sandie Caradori, Kelsey Dooley, Deb Eagan, Ronnie Reid and Sharon Sykes, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Kiechel Art Gallery — 4 p.m.-8 p.m. "Big & Bold Contemporary" featuring Dan Howard, Hal Holoun, Kira Nam Greene, Jenny Kruger, Wendy Jane Bantam, Aaron Holz, first floor; American Regionalist, second floor; additional contemporary art and sculpture, third floor, 1208 O St.
Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Photos by Mark Blankstein, "Chicago city scapes." Profits from sales in April benefiting the Gathering Place; Tony Church, acoustic guitar; estate art, lower level; wear a mask, social distancing required, 1316 N St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Exhibitions: “Person of Interest”; “Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America”; “Sheldon Treasures.” 4-6 p.m. Also view a livestream of “Person of Interest: A Symposium,” 12th and R streets.
Theater
Comedy Dinner show at Screamers with Ron Feingold in-person — 8-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. show, $35 per person, party of 1-3 people; $32 per person, parties of 4 or more, see website for complete menu, 803 Q St. Reservations: Screamersdining.com/store/events or 531-500-2550.
Auditions
Auditions for documentary theatre project: Beatrice Community Players — April 14-15. Award-winning filmmakers will hold auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are 5 women and 8 men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com, select the "participate" tab at the top, click on "auditions" then click on "Documentary theatre project" to fill out the form before scheduling an audition appointment. Priorities will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are being held at 412 Ella Street. More information: 402-228-1801.
