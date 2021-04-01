Calendar, 4-2 First Friday: Art gallery openings

Theater

Comedy Dinner show at Screamers with Ron Feingold in-person — 8-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. show, $35 per person, party of 1-3 people; $32 per person, parties of 4 or more, see website for complete menu, 803 Q St. Reservations: Screamersdining.com/store/events or 531-500-2550.

Auditions

Auditions for documentary theatre project: Beatrice Community Players — April 14-15. Award-winning filmmakers will hold auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are 5 women and 8 men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com, select the "participate" tab at the top, click on "auditions" then click on "Documentary theatre project" to fill out the form before scheduling an audition appointment. Priorities will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are being held at 412 Ella Street. More information: 402-228-1801.