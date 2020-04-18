Calendar, 4-19 Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Lincoln City Libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff members. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Make-your-own-spring-house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Pick up your kit to take home, $15, order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org, pick up your kit at 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use; guests may enjoy activities while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Park permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.