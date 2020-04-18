Calendar, 4-19 Sunday

Events
Lincoln City Libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff members. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Make-your-own-spring-house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Pick up your kit to take home, $15, order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org, pick up your kit at 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use; guests may enjoy activities while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Park permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages, by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — "Planet Expedition" (13 minutes) or "The Moon" (10 minutes). Museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Announcement
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!