Calendar, 4-19 Monday

Livestreamed and virtual events

4 Week Study: Interfaith and Religious, Secular and Spiritual Identities (RSSI) via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. April 19. week 1, Judaism and Christianity; April 26, week 2, Hinduism and Buddhism; May 3, week 3, Islam and Secularism; May 10, week 4, Paganism, Multifaith and Spiritually Fluid. Learn how to understand the beliefs and practices of other religions, helping you to build engaging interfaith relationships. Attend any of the sessions. The study is based on the book "God is Not One: The Eight Rival Religions that Run the World," by Stephen Prothero. You do not need to purchase the book to attend the study. Register for Zoom link: Firstplymouth.org.