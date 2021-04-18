Calendar, 4-19 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through May 10. $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, drive slow, form two lines, 4100 N. 84th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
"What were you wearing?" Survivor art installation show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, UNL East Campus Union, free and open to the public, mask required, 37th and Holdrege streets.
Entertainment in-person
Bingo at Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Items for purchase, free to play, wear a mask, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. "Otherwise," $15 adv; $2 minor fee at door, 1415 O St. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.
Livestreamed and virtual events
Anger and Grief Seminar online — 4-5 p.m. For those experiencing grief due to the death of a person from COVID-19 and needing help coping. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement/support-group-registration.html.
4 Week Study: Interfaith and Religious, Secular and Spiritual Identities (RSSI) via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. April 19. week 1, Judaism and Christianity; April 26, week 2, Hinduism and Buddhism; May 3, week 3, Islam and Secularism; May 10, week 4, Paganism, Multifaith and Spiritually Fluid. Learn how to understand the beliefs and practices of other religions, helping you to build engaging interfaith relationships. Attend any of the sessions. The study is based on the book "God is Not One: The Eight Rival Religions that Run the World," by Stephen Prothero. You do not need to purchase the book to attend the study. Register for Zoom link: Firstplymouth.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 7:45 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City-Council meeting — 3 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
