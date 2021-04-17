Calendar, 4-18 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
"I Love My Dog Expo" — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 adults; free, kids 10 and under; best-dressed dog wins a prize, proceeds benefiting Domestic-Pups, masks required, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Paint Horse Club Colors Classic — Lancaster Event Center. See website for complete schedule, masks required, 4100 N. 84th St. Nebraskapainthorseclub.org.
Shaggy Horse Dressage show — Lancaster Event Center, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., masks required. 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment
in-person and virtual
All-American Pops: Nebraska Brass livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church — 3 p.m. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Country Night with Lucas Minor & Jake Gill in-person — 7 p.m. free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m. show starts, Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 W. O St.
Kody West and Carson Jeffrey at the Royal Grove in-person — 8 p.m. $15-$120, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Spring Cabaret at James Arthur Vineyards in-person — 2 p.m. $15, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Chamberfest UNL Glen Korff School of Music webcast — 1:30 p.m. six chamber groups, with a 30-minute intermission; also 4 p.m. five chamber groups, with a 30-minute intermission. Link to view: Music.unl.edu.
Zoolarious at the Zoo Bar — 8 p.m. $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream events
City Nature Challenge speaker series — 4 p.m. "Backyard Biodiversity;" 7 p.m. "Nebraska Nature Nerd Night: What's the Buzz with Nebraska Native Bees?" Register: outdoornebraska.gov/citynaturechallenge.
"Stuff the Bus" for the Friendship Home virtual fundraiser — Final day to donate at Friendshiphome.org. Facebook.com/events/194918058764150.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Documentary" (R) 1:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 7:45 p.m. "Stray" (NR) 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"Crimes of the Heart" in-person — 2 p.m. Sunday and April 25, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25 and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Register: events for kids
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. See website for list of camps. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.
Auditions
Nebraska Repertory Theatre auditions for "Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Online auditions, April 29. "A Midsummer's Night Dream," directed by Christina Kirk, the first rehearsal is Aug. 24; opening Oct. 1. "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea," directed by Ron Himes, the first rehearsal is Oct. 12; opening Nov. 12. More information and audition times: go.unl.edu/aosm.
