Calendar, 4-18 Sunday

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Documentary" (R) 1:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 7:45 p.m. "Stray" (NR) 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.

"Crimes of the Heart" in-person — 2 p.m. Sunday and April 25, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25 and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. See website for list of camps. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.

Nebraska Repertory Theatre auditions for "Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Online auditions, April 29. "A Midsummer's Night Dream," directed by Christina Kirk, the first rehearsal is Aug. 24; opening Oct. 1. "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea," directed by Ron Himes, the first rehearsal is Oct. 12; opening Nov. 12. More information and audition times: go.unl.edu/aosm.

