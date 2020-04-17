Calendar, 4-18 Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.

Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through April 25, drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition — Noon-5 p.m. Art show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton, by appointment only, call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239. More information: constellation-studios.net.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use; guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Park permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.