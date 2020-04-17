Calendar, 4-18 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through April 25, drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition — Noon-5 p.m. Art show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton, by appointment only, call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239. More information: constellation-studios.net.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use; guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Park permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages, by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — "Planet Expedition" (13 minutes) or "The Moon" (10 minutes). Museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Burkholder Gallery virtual tours — Go to burkholderproject.com/shows
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
Virtual Huskers Spring Game — Go to facebook.com/huskers, twitch.tv/huskerfbnation or twitter.com/huskers.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
