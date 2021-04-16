Calendar, 4-17 Saturday

Events
Bright Lights "Star Search" Scavenger Hunt — 10 a.m.-noon. Proceeds benefiting Bright Lights camps, $35 per team, start at 33rd and A streets, return to Antelope Park for lunch and prizes. Register: brightlights.org/about/calendar.html.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
"I Love My Dog Expo" — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $10 adults; free for kids 10 and under. Best-dressed dog wins a prize, proceeds benefiting Domesti-Pups; masks required. 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Paint Horse Club Colors Classic — Lancaster Event Center, Saturday-Sunday. See website for complete schedule, 4100 N. 84th St. Nebraskapainthorseclub.org.
Shaggy Horse Dressage show — Lancaster Event Center, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; wear a mask. 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Shred day at Union Bank — 9 a.m.-noon. Bring up to 50 pounds of documents to shred, bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Food Bank of Lincoln, free, 6801 S. 27th St.
Try Archery at the Outdoor Education Center — 1-2 p.m. $10, learn basic range rules and procedures, all equipment provided. 4703 N. 44th St. Register: Apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc; search: Try Archery.
Entertainment
in-person and virtual
"Intention and Inclusion" UNL Wind Ensemble concert webcast — 7:30 p.m. Free, Music.unl.edu.
Spring Cabaret at James Arthur Vineyards — 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $15, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 4 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Liedcenter.org.
Theater
"Crimes of the Heart" in-person — 7 p.m. Saturday and April 23-24; 2 p.m. Sunday and April 25, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23-24 and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25 and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13) 1:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Documentary" (R) 7:45 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
