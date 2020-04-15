Calendar, 4-16 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Members of the public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition — Noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton, by appointment only, call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239. More information: constellation-studios.net.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Make-your-own-spring house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up your kit to take home, $15. Order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org. 1420 P St. or 402-477-4000.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages by May 1. Messages will be collected and delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Caregiving webinar — Noon and 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Two sessions on joys and stress of caregiving, free. Register: answers4families.org.
Growing Through Grief: Loss of a spouse — 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, April 16-May 21, six-week online support group, free, 402-486-8546 or go to Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can learn about a zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Meetings
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. City Council Chambers.
RSVP
Virtual Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast — 7:30-9 a.m. Friday. Free, speakers Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Nipun Mehta, founder of Service Space. RSVP: bit.ly/RSVPprayerbreakfast.
