Calendar, 4-16 Friday

Events

Civic Sidewalk Series event: South of Downtown Community Development — 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Final day to enjoy live art with spray chalk, local artists, voter registration, free, masks provided, Guerrero Grocery, outside, 11th and G streets.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Third Friday Noyes Art Gallery show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Featuring Cameron O'Keefe, Ruth Langan, Jeri Kuhn, Luis B. Romero, Alan Ploen, Sarah O'Brien and Julia Noyes; 7 p.m. livestream on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St.

VA Coffee Haus — 10 a.m.-noon. 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust Band; noon, Quilts of Valor presentation; masks required, Auld Pavilion, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive.