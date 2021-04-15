Calendar, 4-16 Friday

Events
Civic Sidewalk Series event: South of Downtown Community Development — 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Final day to enjoy live art with spray chalk, local artists, voter registration, free, masks provided, Guerrero Grocery, outside, 11th and G streets.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Third Friday Noyes Art Gallery show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Featuring Cameron O'Keefe, Ruth Langan, Jeri Kuhn, Luis B. Romero, Alan Ploen, Sarah O'Brien and Julia Noyes; 7 p.m. livestream on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St.
VA Coffee Haus — 10 a.m.-noon. 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust Band; noon, Quilts of Valor presentation; masks required, Auld Pavilion, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive.
YMCA of Lincoln Kids Night Out — Copple, Cooper and Fallbrook branches, 5-7:30 p.m. Kids will participate in activities and eat a snack, while parents spend time together; theme is "Imaginative Emoji Fun," $14-$24. Register at the front desk of the YMCAs or ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.
Entertainment
Capital Jazz Society: The Greg Simon Septet at the Lied Center livestreamed — 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Chamberfest UNL Glen Korff School of Music webcast — 7:30 p.m., eight chamber groups, with two, 30-minute intermissions; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, six chamber groups, with a 30-minute intermission; and 4 p.m. Sunday, five chamber groups, with a 30-minute intermission. Link to view: Music.unl.edu.
Dillon Gaige and Tony Trynor at Rosie's Sports Bar in-person — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Lincoln Eagles Club in-person — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7-10 p.m. Live Band, $5. Wear a mask, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Trivia night at James Arthur Vineyards in-person — 7 p.m. Free to play, prizes, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Terry Keefe at Capitol View Winery in-person — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: 402-328-3494 or email trish@capitolviewwinery.com.
Velvet Elvis at the Roca Tavern in-person — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday. Items for purchase, no cover, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Fundraiser
Team Jack Gala virtual event — 7 p.m. More information: teamjackfoundation.org/event/8th-annual-team-jack-gala or Facebook.com/newschannelnebraska.
Theater
"Crimes of the Heart" in-person — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 23-24; 2 p.m. Sunday and April 25, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Playhouse in the Air: Lincoln Community Playhouse livestreamed — Noon. Enjoy a series of classic old time radio shows, free. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Pump Boys & Dinettes at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 23-24 and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25 and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Documentary" (R) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13) 7:45 p.m.; "Stray" (NR) 5 p.m. 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Rural Health Advisory Commission (RHAC) via Zoom — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Zoom link: zoom.us/j/92018193297?pwd=d1j1SVR6ZjlqaStLN1U3YWxJMTIKUT09; passcode: 716295.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.