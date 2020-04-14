Calendar 4-15 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lego Build At Home Contest: Back to the Bricks — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize; winner will be displayed at the Museum of Speed for a year. Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal, to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave with your meal from the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Drive by the gallery, stay in your car, see art on the sidewalk, view live art demonstrations, purchase art by making a curbside sale, text 402-615-2789, to purchase the art you want to buy, 119 S. 9th St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages by May 1. Messages will be collected and delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes each day. Go to Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Burkholder Gallery virutal tours — Go to burkholderproject.com/shows
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can view a new keeper and a zoo animal, participate in an on-screen activity. Go to: Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — County-City Planning Commission, 555 S. 10th St.
