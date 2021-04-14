Calendar, 4-15 Thursday

"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 23-24 and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.

Thursday Night Series: Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.

"Towards Light" Flyover 5 Music livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Music.unl.edu.

Trivia night at Backswing Brewing — 7:30 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, 500 S. South St.

Livestreamed events

"An adventure with bugs in the garden" Tiny Lieders Lied Learning online — 10 a.m. Designed for kids 6 years old. Themed movement, music, and yoga, free. Liedcenter.org.

Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.