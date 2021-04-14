Calendar, 4-15 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Civic Sidewalk Series event: South of Downtown Community Development — 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Live art with spray chalk, local artists, voter registration, free event, masks provided. Schedule: Thursday, Russ's Market, 17th and Washington streets; Friday, Guerrero Grocery, outside, 11th and G streets.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Karaoke at Grata Lounge in-person — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays, free, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
"Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 23-24 and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Thursday Night Series: Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
"Towards Light" Flyover 5 Music livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Music.unl.edu.
Trivia night at Backswing Brewing — 7:30 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, 500 S. South St.
Livestreamed events
"An adventure with bugs in the garden" Tiny Lieders Lied Learning online — 10 a.m. Designed for kids 6 years old. Themed movement, music, and yoga, free. Liedcenter.org.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Introduction to meditation & quieting via Zoom — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, through April 29. Free, registration is required. Register: Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.
Artist Talks at Eisentrager-Howard Gallery via Instagram — 4:30 p.m. Featuring the works of Taylor Sijan, ceramics; also Amythest Warrington, ceramics, presenting live exhibitions via Instagram: @taylorsijan and @amythest_the_ceramics.
Stuff the Bus for the Friendship Home online fundraiser — Through Sunday, visit friendshiphome.org or Facebook.com/events/194918058764150.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Short Animation (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 7:45 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Beatrice Community Players auditions for documentary theater project — Final day to audition. Actors are required to fill out a form online, before scheduling an audition appointment, 412 Ella St. More information: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.