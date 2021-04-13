Calendar:4-14 Wednesday

Events
Civic Sidewalk Series event: South of Downtown Community Development — 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Daily, Wednesday-Friday. Live art with spray chalk, local artists, voter registration, free, masks provided or wear your own. Wednesday, LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.; Thursday, Russ's market, 17th and Washington streets; Friday, Guerrero Grocery, outside, 11th and G streets.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Craft Night at Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. Make a sun catcher, materials provided, must purchase a drink to participate, 8 people max per table, masks required, 6800 O St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome; volunteers welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower in-person — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Husker Bassoons present "Trios and Tangos" concert livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. South American music styles and Romantic trends of 19th century Germany. Arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/bassoon-studio.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Charles Saenz recital livestreamed — 5:30 p.m. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/events/147238910536432.
Trivia at Brewsky's East in-person — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 2840 S. 70th St.
Trivia at Kinkaider in-person — 7 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 701 P St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Documentary" (R) 7:45 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. April 17. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Auditions
Auditions for Documentary Theatre Project: Beatrice Community Players — Wednesday-Thursday. Award-winning filmmakers will hold auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are five women and eight men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com. Priorities will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions at 412 Ella St., Beatrice. More information: 402-228-1801.