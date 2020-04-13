Calendar, 4-14 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.
AA meetings at First Presbyterian Church — Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., daily, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Drive by the gallery, live art demonstrations, purchase art by making a curbside sale, text 402-615-2789 to purchase art, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages by May 1, messages will be collected and delivered to heroes in Nebraska; mail messages to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Daily, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Burkholder Gallery virtual tours — Burkholderproject.com/shows.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. View a different talent each night. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Caregiving webinar — Noon and 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Two sessions are on joys and stress of caregiving, free. Register: answers4families.org.
