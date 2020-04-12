Calendar, 4-13 Monday

Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Limited seating due to social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Community Action Partnership Lancaster County Gathering Place soup kitchen — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up meal in to-go boxes from the front porch, 210 O St.
Lego Build At Home Contest: Back to the Bricks — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize; winner will be displayed at the Museum of Speed for a year. Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Make-your-own-spring-house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pick up your kit to take home, $15. Order at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org. 1420 P St. or 402-477-4000.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments for kids to keep busy. New themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a new keeper and zoo animal, participating in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Virtual Alcoholics Anonymous zoom meetings: Good Shepherd Church — 7 p.m. Mondays. To join meeting: us04web.zoom.us/j/6586666983.
Meetings
City Council, directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council, public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Ongoing
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
