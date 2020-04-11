Calendar, 4-12 Sunday

Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Lincoln City Libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff members. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Easter Events
Drive-by Easter egg hunt: First-Plymouth Church — Noon-7 p.m. Drive around church to see more than 300 Easter egg signs located in the church yard. Please respect social distancing and stay in your car. Firstplymouth.org
Easter car parade —Noon-12:30 p.m. You are encouraged to make colorful, joyful signs and decorate your vehicle. St. Mark's Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org.
Livestream events
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — View two videos, "Planet Expedition," 13 minutes; or "The Moon," 10 minutes @museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.
Announcement
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!