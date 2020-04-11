Calendar, 4-12 Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.

Lincoln City Libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff members. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Easter Events

Drive-by Easter egg hunt: First-Plymouth Church — Noon-7 p.m. Drive around church to see more than 300 Easter egg signs located in the church yard. Please respect social distancing and stay in your car. Firstplymouth.org

Easter car parade —Noon-12:30 p.m. You are encouraged to make colorful, joyful signs and decorate your vehicle. St. Mark's Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org.

