Calendar, 4-12 Monday

Events
Civic Sidewalk Series event: South of Downtown Community Development — 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Daily, Monday-Friday. Live art with spray chalk, local artists, voter registration, free, masks provided or wear your own. Monday, F Street Community Center, outside, 13th and F streets; Tuesday, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, 2121 N. 27th St.; Wednesday, LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.; Thursday, Russ's market, 17th and Washington streets; Friday, Guerrero Grocery, outside, 11th and G streets.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, through May 10. $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, drive slow, form two lines, 4100 N. 84th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Bingo at Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Items for purchase, free to play, wear a mask, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Livestreamed and virtual events
Anger and Grief Seminar online — 4-5 p.m. For those experiencing grief due to the death of a person from COVID-19 and needing help coping. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement/support-group-registration.html.
"Stuff the Bus" for the Friendship Home virtual fundraiser — Monday-April 18. Donate at Friendshiphome.org, click on the StarTran Bus or mail donations to Friendship Home, Attn: Stuff the Bus, PO Box 85358, Lincoln, NE. 68501. Facebook.com/events/194918058764150
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 7:45 p.m.; "French Exit"(R) 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business at Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
