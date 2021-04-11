Calendar, 4-12 Monday

Bingo at Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Items for purchase, free to play, wear a mask, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Livestreamed and virtual events

Anger and Grief Seminar online — 4-5 p.m. For those experiencing grief due to the death of a person from COVID-19 and needing help coping. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement/support-group-registration.html.

"Stuff the Bus" for the Friendship Home virtual fundraiser — Monday-April 18. Donate at Friendshiphome.org, click on the StarTran Bus or mail donations to Friendship Home, Attn: Stuff the Bus, PO Box 85358, Lincoln, NE. 68501. Facebook.com/events/194918058764150

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 7:45 p.m.; "French Exit"(R) 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register

Women in Sales and Business at Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.