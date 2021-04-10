Calendar, 4-11 Sunday

Register

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps. "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaught Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. See website for complete list of camps. Three-day camps include Game Maer's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EVE Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.

Beatrice Community Players auditions for documentary theatre project — April 14-15. Filmmakers are holding auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are five women and eight men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com. Priority will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are at 412 Ella St. More information: 402-228-1801.

