Calendar, 4-11 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Take 2 Children's Consignment Sale — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Half- price day, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
in-person
Beatrice Area Singles & Couples Dance — 5-8 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys Country Band, rolls and coffee, 701 Dorsey St., Beatrice.
Country Night with McKenzie JaLynn — 7 p.m. free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m. show starts, PlaMor Ballroom, 6600 W. O St.
Bobby Gadoury at Rock 'n Joe Coffee — 3-6 p.m. Live piano music, no cover, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.
Golden Studio Band: Lied Live online event — 7 p.m. Lincoln-based group of Yazidi musicians, led by Hasan Khalil. free event. Tickets: Liedcenter.org/events/2333.
"Just Wanna Dance" Wedding Edition — DelRay Ballroom, 2-8 p.m. Brides and grooms can learn their first dance routine as a couple, $90 all-day pass; $40 single seminar, 817 R St.
Music Bingo at Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 5500 S. 56th St.
Throwback Night with Darren Keen at Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Livestream events
City Nature Challenge Speaker series — 4 p.m. "Amphibians, Reptiles and Turtles of Lancaster County," speaker is Dennis Ferraro. Register: outdoornebraska.gov/citynaturechallenge.
"Stuff the Bus" for the Friendship Home virtual fundraiser — Through April 18. Donate at Friendshiphome.org, click on the StarTran Bus. Mail donations to Friendship Home, Attn: Stuff the Bus, PO Box 85358, Lincoln, NE. 68501. Facebook.com/events/194918058764150.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13) 1:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R) 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Documentary" (R) 7:45 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 2:25 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Register: events for kids
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps. "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaught Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. See website for complete list of camps. Three-day camps include Game Maer's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EVE Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.
Auditions
Beatrice Community Players auditions for documentary theatre project — April 14-15. Filmmakers are holding auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are five women and eight men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com. Priority will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are at 412 Ella St. More information: 402-228-1801.
