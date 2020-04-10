You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 4-11 Saturday
Events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Daily. Limited seating due to social distancing, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037. 

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave. 

Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition  Noon-5 p.m. Art show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton, by appointment only, call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239. More information: constellation-studios.net.

Social Distancing Easter egg hunt: Lincoln Sports Foundation — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Families can drive through to view all the printouts of the decorated eggs, 7600 N. 70th St. 

Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages by May 1. Messages will be collected and delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Livestream events

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Burkholder Gallery virutal tours — Go to burkholderproject.com/shows

Daniel Martinez concert: Live from the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m.  Flamenco guitarist Daniel Martinez, guitar professor at Union College. Liedcenter.org/event/daniel-martinez.

Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center Theross.org; see website for prices. 

Virtual Readings: National Willa Cather Center National Poetry Month — Daily. Authors, poets, actors, artists, musicians and filmmakers read many of Willa Cather’s poems. WillaCather.org.

Caregiving Webinar — noon and 7:30 p.m. April 16. Joys and stress of caregiving, free. Register: answers4families.org.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

