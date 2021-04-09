 Skip to main content
Calendar, 4-10 Saturday
Events

Central Plains Reining Horse Association "Big Red Derby" — Lancaster Event Center, Saturday-Sunday. See website for full schedule, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Cooper YMCA Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for purchase, must wear a mask and follow social distancing, free event, 6767 S. 14th St. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org

Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Mother of All Garage Sales" — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 270 vendors, $5, two-day wristband; $3, one-day pass; free, kids 10 and under, 4100 N. 84th St.

Take 2 Children's Consignment Sale Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.   

Entertainment in-person 

Boiler Brewing Anniversary party — Noon-3 p.m.; 4-7 p.m.; 8 p.m.-midnight, free; limit 4 tickets per order, 129 N. 10th St. Tickets: boilerbrewingcompany.com/anniversaryparty. 

Igor and the Red Elvises — Zoo Bar, 5-8 p.m. $15, wear a mask, 136 N. 14th St.  

Theater 

Comedy Cabaret with Bill Dwyer at TADA Theater in-person and livestreamed — 9:30 p.m. $5, wear a mask, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info

"Mamma Mia" at Southwest High School virtual theater — 7 p.m. $15 for 1-4 viewers; $65 for group viewing. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/47319.

"Pinocchio" in-person and on demand — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $15 adults; $8 students and kids; $10 online on demand; 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Oscar Shorts Documentary" (R), 1:45 p.m; "Oscar Shorts Animation" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m.; "Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 7:45 p.m.; "French Exit" (R) 2:25, 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Husker News