Calendar 4-1 Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Daily. The church is hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

