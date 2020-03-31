Calendar 4-1 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.
Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Daily. The church is hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
You have free articles remaining.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!