Calendar, 4-1 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Easter Egg Hunt at Advanced Chiropractic Solutions — 5 p.m. See Facebook page for heat times for kids to hunt eggs; wear a mask, 3121 S. 11th St. Facebook.com/events/265768151794356.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strength training for women at Bryan LifePointe — 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 8. $100, members; $125, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300.
Entertainment in-person and virtual
Honky Tonk Country Night with Nick at Boombox Social in-person — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Karaoke at Grata Lounge in-person — 8-11 p.m. Thursdays, free, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Thursday Night Series: The Tidball Barger Band livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Piano lounge with Bobby Gadoury at Rumology in-person — 6-8 p.m. Free, items for purchase, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestreamed events
Climate Change & Culture in the Great Plains — 6 p.m. Thursday; 5 p.m. Friday. Zoom conference, must register: unl.edu/plains/2020-symposium.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — noon. Topic is "Holding Cops Accountable: What is happening locally?" Speaker is Ishma Valenti, director of community engagement, Clyde Malone Community Center. Zoom link: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. Thursday, "Rain"; May 6, "Camels." View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Human Voice & Women on the Verge" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Minari" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.