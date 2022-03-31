Calendar, 4-1 First Friday art gallery openings

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 20th and O streets.

Nebraska Quarter Horse Kick-Off Show — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Mother of All Garage Sales — 5-9 p.m. 200 vendors, $3, adults; free, kids 10 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Entertainment

See Ground Zero.

First Friday

1867 Bar — 6 p.m. Eric Wellman, photography, 101 N. 14th St.

Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Metro Gallery's Wall of Antique Art, 201 N. Seventh St.

Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. John Nollendorf, photography; Mindy Burton, mixed media; Gretchen Olberding, pastels, 719 P St.

County-City Art Exhibition Wall — 4:30-6 p.m. "Spray Paint Art," Nick Wieser, 555 S. 10th St.

Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. Monoprint and collage, featuring Joselyn Andreason, Kassidy Linaberry, Mya Levitch, Reid Martin, Katherine Morrow, Javier Rivera, 2055 O St.

Cosmic Eye — 5-8 p.m. James Rosenkranz, mixed media, 6800 P St.

Eisentrager-Howard Gallery — 5-7 p.m. Austin Cullen, printmaking and photography; Sarah Jentsch, printmaking, Richards Hall, 560 Stadium Drive.

Foundry — 3-6 p.m. Joe McHale, paintings, 211 N. 14th St.

Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "A Retrospective," Sharon Lacy Cech, 124 S. Ninth St.

Great Plains Museum — 4-5 p.m. Panel Discussion with artists and Ashley Wilkinson, director; 5-7 p.m. “Contemporary Indigeneity,” 1155 Q St.

Kiechel Art Gallery — 5-9 p.m. "I made the cornrows," Katharen Wiese; American Regionalist and additional contemporary art, 1208 O St.

International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. "Red and White Quilts," Joanna S. Rose, 1523 N. 33rd St.

Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery — 5-8 p.m. Association of Nebraska Art Clubs, 2634 N. 48th St.

Lux Center — 5-8 p.m. "Playland," oil paintings, Joseph Cavalieri, 2601 N. 48th St.

Mission Arts Studio — 5-8 p.m. Kelly Axmann, acrylic abstracts; Geraldine Dobos, visual and performing artist; Christa Rene, visual arts; John Keller, photography; Cathy Patterson, oils; Charlene Zweerink, beads, 124 S. Ninth St.

Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Ben Darling, landscape paintings; live music with Tony Church, 1821 N St.

Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8:30 p.m. E. Elder, Renee Rivera, Dilino Casteneda, Hope Bradley, Kevin Lee, Ruby Navarro, Roxanna Piersol, Myranda McCauley and Troy Heiser, 119 S. Ninth St.

Project 317 — 4-8 p.m. Colleen Eubanks, paintings, 317 S. 12th St.

Sheldon Museum of Art — 4-7 p.m. Make a kite inspired by Byron Kim’s “Sky Blue Kite,” featured in the exhibition “Fleeting Moments of Joy," 12th and R streets.

Turbine Flats — 5-8 p.m. "Ink'd" artwork; 6-7 p.m. Angels Theatre Co., 2124 Y St.

Tugboat — 7-10 p.m. "Abierto," Byron Anway, curator, featuring artists Belen Catalan, Chas Hyman, Qiqe Panqeqi Martinez; live music with DJ Ol'Moan, 116 N. 14th St.

WallSpace-LNK — Noon-8 p.m. "Inside the Box: Over Fifty Years of Fitting In," Michael Farrell, 1624 S. 17th St.

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m.; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"Disney's Beauty and The Beast" — Lincoln Christian School, 7 p.m., $12-$15, 5801 S. 84th St. Tickets: 402-488-8888.

"Moscow" — Miller Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Avenue and 51st Street. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.

"The Three Musketeers" — Beatrice Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Compartment No. 6" (R), 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Playground" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0