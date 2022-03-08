Calendar, 3-9 Wednesday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Hixson-Lied visiting artist lecture via Zoom — 5:30 p.m. Rachel Adams, Director of Programs, Bemis Center, free event, 560 Stadium Drive.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Riverdance — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; 7 p.m. Thursday; $39.50-$79, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Meetings

Women in Sales and Business — Venue Restaurant, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Speaker is Jennifer Haralson, "Building and Engaging Culture; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.

Barry's — 7:30 p.m. Music Bingo, 235 N. Ninth St.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Blac, 1320 P St.

Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.

Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. Writers open-mic night, 140 N. 8th St.

Duffy's Tavern — 10 p.m. Ryan Biter, 1412 O St.

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.

Kinkaider Brewing — 7 p.m. Bingo, 201 N. Seventh St.

Meadowlark Coffee — 7:30-9:30 p.m. open-mic night, 1624 S. St.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre, 130 N. 10th St.

Rumology — 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke, 7301 S. 27th St.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Jose Ramirez; 9 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Dear Sirs" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary B" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0