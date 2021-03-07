Calendar, 3-8 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public ice skate — 12-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids, $3 skate rental, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing or call 402-472-2758.
Lincoln Sports Foundation Spring Break roller skate — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. $10 donation, must sign waiver, 7600 N. 70th St. Sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eafad28a4f5c16-spring.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual entertainment
Shamrock shuffle challenge online event — Walk, run or bike 4 miles per week, enter to win a free pair of New Balance shoes. Register: lincoln.org/play/event/9669611-shamrock-shuffle-challenge.
Meetings
City Council Public meeting — 3-5 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR) 5 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R) 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R): 4:45, 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time, must wear a mask and social distance, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 402-475-6741; ext. 130., 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.
LifePointe Walking Program — 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through April 21. $75 members; $120 nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300.
Makit Takit Studio Spring Break Camp — 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, $150, 4750 Normal Blvd. Register: facebook.com/makittakitlincoln/events.
"Mix, Melt, Dabble and Draw" day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. $220, per kid, per week (members); $240 per kid, per week (nonmembers); add $5 per day, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $16, for members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
