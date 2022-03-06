Calendar, 3-7 Monday

Events

Dance class for Parkinson's Disease — 1:30-3 p.m. $6, adults; free for spouses and caregivers. Participants will explore movement and music in ways that are enjoyable, mentally stimulating and creative. No dance experience required, 2620 O St. Register: Call 402-540-1242 or email ruth@rdhdance.org

Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Beginners meditation class — 5:30 p.m. Free, all belief backgrounds, Lincoln Zen Center, 3701 O St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1620 P St.

Duffy's Tavern — 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.

Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, 122 N. 11th St.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Cornhole tournament, 130 N. 10th St.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. all writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo House Band and Open Blues Jam, 136 N. 14th St.

Concerts

Faculty Concert: Ora Paul Haar — Westbrook Music Building, 7:30 p.m. Featuring French classical works for the saxophone, free concert, Room 119, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Meetings

Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. City Council Chambers, 555 South 10th St.

City Council — 3 p.m. City Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Dear Sirs" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.,; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary B" (PG-13), 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Ongoing event

Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program: Parks & Recreation — Through April 30. Participate and visit a variety of locations in Lincoln, following activities on a passport and get a stamp for your passport at each location you visit. Get 5 stamps and enter to win prizes. Get your passport at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, Great Plains History Museum, International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon.

