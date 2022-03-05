Calendar, 3-6 Sunday

Events

Car Swap Meet — 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center. View cars and everything automotive, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood theaters. $3, "Clifford the Big Red Dog." See website for showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.

Cactus — 6-8 p.m. Music Bingo, 5500 S. 56th St.

Duffy's — 9 p.m. Alkyvad and Neon Zoo, $5, 1412 O St.

Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. First Jason, Arcade Radio and Inhushed Tones, $5, 104 N. 20th St.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson; 8 p.m. Tami Hall and Bordertown. 6600 W. O St.

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, 136 N. 14th St.

CONCERTS

Nebraska Brass presents: American Made, Handcrafted in the USA — 3 p.m., $18, adults; $15, seniors age 65 and up; free, kids and students with ID, Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. More information: artsincorporated.org/NB

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Dear Sirs" (NR), 12:50 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R): 11:45 a.m., 9:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 2:15 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary B" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m. 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2 p.m., 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

"The Way to the Way" — Nebraska Repertory,Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 2 p.m. $40, adults; $35, UNL faculty and staff; $15, students and OLLI, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org

"Urinetown" the Musical — Lincoln North Star School, 2 p.m., 5801 N. 33rd St.

"She Loves Me" opera — Kimball Recital Hall, 3 p.m., $20, adults; $10, students and seniors, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0