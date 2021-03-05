Calendar, 3-6 Saturday

Events
Boat, Sport & Travel Show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; $10, adults; $5, kids; age 5-12; free kids 4 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Free blood pressure checks at four locations — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 3-5 p.m. Sunday; $6.50 adults; $5.50 kids; $3 skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: Breslowhockeycenter.com or call 402-472-2758.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Nutcracker Ballet": Midwest Ballet Company at the Lied Center — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. $24-$38, students; $31-$51, adults, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Soup drive at Francie & Finch Bookstore — 12:30-2:30 p.m. Portion of book sales benefiting Fresh Start Home, helping women transitioning out of homelessness, 130 S. 13th St.
Winter Hike for the Girl Scouts at Prairie Pines — 1-2 p.m. Free, prizes for signing up new members, 3100 N. 112th St. Register: Facebook.com/events/248516459987054.
Entertainment
Comedy Cabaret series with Alex Hooper — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. $10, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
Comedy Gauntlet Round 1 — Rumology, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 16 comedians enter, one left standing with $500 grand prize; food for purchase, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
DJ Relic — Zoo Bar, 7-10 p.m. No cover, wear a mask, 136 N. 14th St.
Michael Rye —Roc 'n Joe Coffee, 7-9 p.m. Items for purchase, free event, 5025 Lindberg St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR) 7:30 p.m.; "The World to Come" (R) 5 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Donations needed
Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. The store is stocked with incoming donations from community supporters. See a list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
