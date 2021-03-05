Calendar, 3-6 Saturday

Donations needed

Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. The store is stocked with incoming donations from community supporters. See a list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.