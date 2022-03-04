Calendar, 3-5 Saturday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

First Star Party —Branched Oak Observatory, 8-11 p.m. Hunt for Orion and view the stars, 14300 N.W. 98th St., Raymond. More information: /branchedoakobservatory.com/events

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood theaters. $3, "Clifford the Big Red Dog." See website for showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Lincoln Coin Show — Sesostris Shrine Center, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 20 dealers, including a kids table with freebies, educational exhibits and raffles; free. 1050 Saltillo Road.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Art & Soul — 7-9 p.m. Orion Walsh, 5740 Hidcote.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters, $8, 1418 O St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ Corleone, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Lost Dog Street Band, Resonant Rogues; $20; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. On the Fritz, $5, 5560 S. 48th St.

Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. The Blind Searchers and The Credentials; $5, 18 and over, 1412 O St.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Kurt Allen, 104 N. 20th St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. American Rebel Tour, 1501 Centerpark Road.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Lee Bowles, 7301 S. 27th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Gooding Band, $10; 9 p.m. A Ferocious Jungle Cat, $8. 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Dear Sirs" (NR), 12:50 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary B" (PG-13), 11:45 a.m., 9:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R), 2:15 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m. 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"The Way to the Way" — Nebraska Repertory,7:30 p.m. $40, adults; $35, faculty and staff; $15, students and OLLI, Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org

"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

"Urinetown" the Musical — 7 p.m.; Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.

Stars of the American Ballet — 7:30 p.m. Lied Center for Performing Arts. Dancers from the New York City Ballet and other renowned companies, $11-$42, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

